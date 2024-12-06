New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI)The National Commission for Women (NCW) and State Women Commissions (SWCs) have explored joint efforts in policy advocacy, research, and capacity building, focusing on key areas such as domestic violence, human trafficking, cyber laws, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, and child marriage.

A two-day meeting was conducted on December 5 and 6, aimed to forge a unified approach to tackling these critical issues and enhance coordinated actions for the welfare of women across India, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The discussions, which brought together the chairpersons and senior officials from various SWCs, centred on strengthening collaborative strategies to address pressing challenges that women in the country face.

Although these joint efforts, the NCW and SWCs aim to deepen their impact on the ground and ensure a more comprehensive response to women's rights and empowerment, the statement said.

A central aspect of the meeting was the exploration of effective policy advocacy and research initiatives to improve legal protections and support systems for women.

Key topics included enhancing the enforcement of laws related to domestic violence, addressing the growing threat of human trafficking, and strengthening cyber laws to protect women in the digital age.

A significant focus was placed on expanding the reach and effectiveness of the PoSH Act, which aims to create safe workplaces and educational environments free from sexual harassment.

Additionally, the meeting featured a specialised workshop on the PoSH Act to equip delegates with the knowledge to improve implementation and overcome challenges in creating safe spaces for women.

This was complemented by a session on deepfakes, educating participants on the dangers of digitally manipulated media used for harassment and defamation, and how to safeguard women from such abuses.

SWCs also shared their latest research studies, best practices, and innovative initiatives aimed at empowering women at the state level.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to continue working together, reinforcing the shared goal of improving the lives of women nationwide through strengthened collaboration and coordinated action.

