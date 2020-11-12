Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): In the statistical game, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved victory in Bihar Assembly polls, however, the real winner is Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party has emerged as the single largest party in the state, Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, "The leadership of Bihar has finally passed into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister. BJP achieved a big victory in Bihar. It should be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the statistics game, 'NDA' has been triumphant but the real winner is 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav."

"Tejashwi's Rashtriya Janata Dal Party proved to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar. The BJP could not get this fortune, so the joy of saving power can be celebrated but the victory is on Tejashwi Yadav's head," Shiv Sena added.

Shiv Sena further stated in the fight across, the coalition under the leadership of Nitish Kumar got 125 seats. There are 243 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, hence the majority is 122. Understand how fine the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is.

"Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan got 110 seats. Some seats were garbled in the last phase of counting of votes in the constituencies, Tejaswi's party has alleged. RJD declared the list of 119 winning candidates but Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the election officials are following the instructions of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar is coming again in Bihar, but what is the trend among people?" Shiv Sena stated.

"To put it clearly, these two opposite-minded parties have got success in Bihar, BJP and Rashtriya Janata Dal. In this Nitish Kumar and his party do not stand anywhere. The public has reprimanded Nitish Kumar, however, he has been pushed to the post of the Chief Minister, this is an insult of public opinion," the party added.

Twenty candidates of Nitish Kumar had to face defeat due to the LJP candidates who stood against JDU candidates.

"Chirag Paswan's campaign was against Nitish Kumar. Despite this, Prime Minister Modi never spoke to Chirag Paswan about it and Chirag is still an ally of the National Democratic Alliance," Shiv Sena stated.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat. (ANI)

