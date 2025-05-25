New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A high-level meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) states was held in New Delhi on Sunday. The conclave included a significant discussion on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975.

Leaders resolved to mark the anniversary in remembrance of the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a period that exposed citizens to widespread political turmoil and suppression of civil liberties.

The government of India announced last year, 2024, that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency, which stands as a stark chapter in the nation's history.

Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.

The legacy of the Emergency continues to serve as a reminder of the fragility of democratic freedoms and the necessity of safeguarding them against authoritarian tendencies.

Meanwhile, over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi on Sunday for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' conclave, held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting concluded with the adoption of two key resolutions, one lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and another supporting the caste census initiative.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting and stated that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, was highly praised by multiple leaders with the bravery of the armed forces being highly appreciated.

"Today, our National Democratic Alliance's CM conclave was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our 20 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs were present at this meeting. Two resolutions were passed. The first resolution was on Operation Sindoor, which was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and the work of our army was highly praised, and the bravery shown by the army was highly appreciated," JP Nadda said during the press conference.

The resolution on caste census was also passed in the conclave, with the leaders praising the decision of PM Modi to conduct the caste enumeration exercise, while also affirming that this was not done due to "caste politics" but to ensure that the deprived, oppressed and exploited are brought to the mainstream.

"Today, a resolution was also passed in the meeting on the caste census. And everyone has given their consent to this, as well as praised this decision of (PM) Modi and congratulated him. We have made it clear that we do not do caste politics, but want to bring the deprived, oppressed and exploited, who have been left out, into the mainstream. This is the need of the society," Nadda added.

The leaders also discussed the Chhattisgarh government's development model and innovative initiatives. A presentation made by CM Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating Chief Ministers in the NDA conclave meeting. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also attended the conclave.

The day-long NDA CMs and Dy CMs conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a brainstorming session on good governance issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders present at the conclave, which served as a platform for discussing good governance practices and innovative state-level initiatives. (ANI)

