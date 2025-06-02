Patna (Bihar) [India] June 2 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai responded to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's post regarding the death of a minor girl at Patna Medical College and Hospital, defending the NDA government's efforts in Bihar's development and law enforcement.

"The NDA government is developing Bihar and maintaining law and order...The government takes cognisance of any misconduct by any official, takes action and serves justice," he said.

Rai further criticised the previous Lalu-Rabri regime, alleging, "During the Lalu-Rabri regime, criminals and corrupt people were safeguarded... They were rewarded instead of being punished... NDA takes action against corrupt..."

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Nitish Kumar, over the death of a minor Dalit girl, alleging negligence in her treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

In a post on social media website X, LoP Gandhi alleged that the "double-engine" government's negligence led to the dalit girl's death.

"The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving his life," he said.

The Congress leader further in his post assured that justice would be served to the victim's family.

"We will not sit quietly until the victim's family gets justice. Strict action should be taken against the culprits and negligent officers," the post read.

Earlier on Sunday, several Congress workers held a protest demanding justice in the case.

Speaking at the protest, Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram said, "There are two aspects to this case. First, that she was raped. After the rape, there was a brutal attempt to murder her. And second, the government left no stone unturned in its negligence. Due to the delay in treatment, that girl is no longer alive. For this, the government is directly responsible for the failure of the healthcare system. Go see for yourself."

This comes after a minor girl from Muzaffarpur's Kundli, who was brought to the PMCH four days after she was allegedly denied treatment by AIIMS, PATNA. The minor girl was a victim of rape, as per officials. (ANI)

