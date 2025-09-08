Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): With the Bihar Assembly state elections around the corner, ex-deputy minister of the state and ex-RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the NDA government has made Bihar a hub of unemployment, migration and poverty on Monday.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said that "Despite the Nitish-Modi government being in power in Bihar for 20 years and at the center for 11 years, the NDA government has made Bihar the main hub of unemployment migration, and poverty. This is not my claim but what the Government of India's NITI Aayog reports have been saying year after year."

He further added that Bihar's per capita income over the past 20 years continues to remain lower than that of the world's poorest African countries, Uganda and Rwanda.

The son of Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, through his post, asked questions to Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi, saying, " Why is Bihar the main hub of unemployment? And how much migration has taken place from Bihar in the past 20 years, and why is migration increasing at an unprecedented rate in Bihar?"

Furthermore, Yadav asked why the government has not established sector-specific clusters in the state for 20 years. He also asked that how many mills, total industries and factories have shut down in the state.

Additionally, he also questioned the government over the transparency of exam and recruitment processes for the past 20 years.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav made a jab at the NDA-led government of Bihar, saying that the people of Bihar will ask if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can gain "victory" in Bihar by allegedly "setting up factories" in Gujarat. On Sunday. He also slammed the NDA-led government of Bihar over the lack of development in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime and corruption have increased. This is the situation of Bihar. See the condition of education, irrigation, and healthcare. Bihar is the worst when it comes to per capita income and per capita investment. Bihar is in last place in terms of Farmers' income. There is no industry, no business.

Meanwhile, the Bihar elections are set to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date. (ANI).

