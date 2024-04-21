Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)-led NDA is poised for another resounding victory under Modi's leadership in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference held at his official residence, Yogi expressed optimism regarding the outcome of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the palpable enthusiasm among voters towards extending Prime Minister Modi's decade-long tenure.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Girl Killed, Woman Injured As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Sopore.

The Chief Minister added that the people have taken it upon themselves to expose the lies of the opposition parties. "The electorate is supporting the BJP and its allies, reaffirming their trust in the ruling coalition", he remarked.

Responding to a query, he attributed the recent spate of violence in non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governed states to what he termed as the "repercussion of appeasement politics." Adityanath described incidents such as the clashes during Ram Navami and Holi celebrations in West Bengal and other non-BJP-ruled regions as provocative actions against the majority populace.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Meat' Thrown in Hanuman Temple in Ballia; Four Booked.

"The attack on the Ramnavami procession in West Bengal is a matter of concern and at the same time, it gives a message to the people that a state government that cannot ensure the security of a peaceful procession is incapable of guaranteeing the safety of women and the citizens at large. Denouncing 'vote bank politics under the guise of appeasement'," he asserted that history has it that such politics fuel communal tension.

Yogi Adityanath urged voters to give a fitting lesson to the opposition parties that compromise citizens' safety with their votes.

Before embarking on his electoral campaign in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts were instrumental in facilitating Lord Ram's homecoming after a hiatus of 500 years. He also noted the deep-rooted connection between Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, with the former being the parental home of Lord Shri Ram's mother, Kaushalya.

Describing Chhattisgarh as the maternal home of Lord Ram and a cherished place for followers of the Sanatan religion, Adityanath emphasised the widespread anticipation among the populace akin to that witnessed in Uttar Pradesh and across the nation. He highlighted the sentiment of reverence towards one's maternal home, asserting that the people of Chhattisgarh share a similar eagerness to engage with the narrative of Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

Adityanath seized the opportunity to rally support for Prime Minister Modi, urging citizens to express gratitude through their votes for the government's efforts in upholding the Indian ethos and advancing welfare schemes for the underprivileged.

He viewed the forthcoming democratic processes as an avenue for citizens to demonstrate appreciation for Modi's leadership and contribute to the nation's progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)