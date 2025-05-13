New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for giving the NDA a "historic victory" in the panchayat elections in the state, saying it is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's people-centric policies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on 'X' that the NDA won in 300 of the 397 seats in the 'Zila Parishad' polls with 76.22 per cent votes share while in the 'Anchalik Panchayat' polls, the ruling alliance got 1436 seats out of 2192 seats with 66 per cent vote share.

"Gratitude to the people of Assam for granting the NDA a historic victory in the Panchayat Election 2025. This victory is an endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's people-centric policies that have brought about a new era of peace and prosperity in Assam," Shah wrote on 'X'

The home minister and senior BJP leader congratulated Chief Minister Sarma, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and the BJP workers of the state for their dedicated efforts to carry Modi's message of development door to door.

"Together, we will build a developed Assam for all," he said.

