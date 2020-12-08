New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh.

Additional Commissioner in the NDMC, Swati Sharma presented the revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati at the Civic Center here.

Also Read | India Mobile Congress 2020: India to Be Ready for Complete 5G Usage in 2-3 Years, Says Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The civic body in a statement said no new taxes have been proposed in the budget.

The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said.

Also Read | Oil India Limited Officer Admit Cards 2020 Released: Check Here to Know How and Where to Download It.

The budget also said that Hindu Rao Hospital served as a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital from mid-June June to October 13; and 5,236 tests have been done till date, out of which 1,291 cases were found positive, the statement said.

"All maternity and child welfare units have been designated as call centres for COVID-19 and 60,592 calls were received. Twenty lakh households surveyed as a part of the pandemic survey; two lakh rapid antigen tests have been done and 15,000 RT-PCR tests till date in health institutions of the NDMC," it added.

The NDMC is also bringing a proposal to set-up e-charging and battery swap stations for e-vehicles on the roads in its jurisdiction. In the beginning, sites would be identified out of its 127 parking lots, which could be increased later, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)