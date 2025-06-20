New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 by organising mass yoga sessions at eight prominent locations across the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The events will be held from 6 am to 8 am under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', promoting both individual well-being and environmental consciousness.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the Mass Yoga Protocol Programme will be conducted at Lawn at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, the south lawn of Kartavya Path, IAS Residential Complex in New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel in Laxmi Bai Nagar, Central Park in Connaught Place, and Pandara Park.

The NDMC has extended an invitation to the general public, officials, and local residents to actively participate in the sessions.

The International Day of Yoga, marked annually on June 21, celebrates the ancient Indian practice that supports physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The initiative was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Recognising yoga's global appeal, he suggested June 21 -- the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere -- as the ideal day to observe this celebration of harmony and health.

The NDMC officials said the yoga sessions aim to encourage citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and highlight its relevance in building resilience, inner balance, and a healthier planet.

