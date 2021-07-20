Dimapur, Jul 20 (PTI) The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) while reiterating its pre-poll alliance commitment, on Tuesday decided to have proper consultations with the BJP with regard to opposition NPF willingness to be part of the ruling coalition.

In a dramatic political development on Monday, the principal opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) had decided to join the ruling dispensation in the northeastern state to have an opposition-less Assembly to facilitate an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue between the Centre and Naga political groups. BJP is the partner of NDPP in the Nagaland coalition government.

In the aftermath of the NPF leader T R Zeliang handing over a letter of support to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur Tuesday, the senior functionaries of the NDPP headed by the President and the Legislators headed by the chief minister held an emergency meeting at the party central Office in Dimapur.

The meeting deliberated at length the latest political developments in the state, said a release jointly issued by Working President A. Nyamnyei Konyak, Senior Vice President Charlie Sekhose and Spokesperson Merentoshi R. Jamir.

Welcoming the resolution of the NPF Legislature Party calling for unity amongst the members of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the NDPP leaders also discussed the letter from the NPF Legislature Party addressed to the chief minister, they said.

It was decided in the meeting that since PDA is a coalition government, the NDPP would first consult its alliance partner BJP before taking the matter forward (on accepting NPFs proposal).

The NDPP further reiterated its commitment to their pre- poll partners and asserted to continue to honour all commitments both past and present.

The NDPP also unanimously reiterated its commitment to continue working towards bringing a final settlement to the decades olf Naga issue and further appealed for unity amongst all sections of the people especially all the Naga national political groups.

They further appealed to all negotiating parties and the Government of India to bring about an early solution to the protracted Naga issue that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to the people.

