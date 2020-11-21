Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued a boy from drowning in Kanke Dam in Ranchi during Chhath Puja celebrations, said NDRF.
Currently, he is admitted to a hospital, NDRF informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
