Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued a boy from drowning in Kanke Dam in Ranchi during Chhath Puja celebrations, said NDRF.

Currently, he is admitted to a hospital, NDRF informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

