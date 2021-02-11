Kohima, Feb 11 (PTI) Nearly 9,000 beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday in Nagaland, said a health official.

"Till date only 31 per cent of the 21,549 registered health care workers have been vaccinated in the first phase while just a mere five per cent of the 51,718 registered frontline workers have been vaccinated in the second phase," said State Immunization Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr.

These was revealed by Dr Thurr during the Nagaland State Task Force review meeting to assess the progress of the first and second phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination drive in the State here on Thursday chaired by Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, a government release said.

Dr Thurr presented a detailed report on the progress of the first and second phase of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive which is scheduled to conclude in nine days time.

Several issues related to the low overall coverage percentage in the state were brought out and discussed in detail, said the release.

The task forced discussed in detail the steps required to be undertaken to tackle the problem of the low coverage percentage and to make sure that the number of vaccines administered increases rapidly in the remaining nine days before the conclusion of phase one and two of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, it said.

So far out of the 8,948 persons vaccinated in the state there has been zero instances of people who have suffered serious medical side effects apart from mild cases of fever and pain in the injected area which is normal for all vaccines and not just the COVID 19 vaccine, it added.

