Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) has asked authorities to maintain a vigil in reservoirs during high-intensity rainfall as catchments are nearly saturated and there could be spillover from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

CWC Chennai said there could be flood-like situation in rivers downstream.

"Vigil has to be kept in reservoirs during high-intensity rainfall as catchments are nearly saturated. Further intense rainfall will lead to Chembarambakkam reservoir leading to spill and flood-type situation in rivers downstream," Central Water Commission, Chennai said.

Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai said on Monday that Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on November 25.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of the impending cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Chief Secretaries briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality. They also informed about the coordination with the NDRF and other agencies to meet this challenge. (ANI)

