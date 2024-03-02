New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Ayurveda is not only a traditional medicine, it is an evidence-based medicine system, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Dr Tanuja Nesari said on Saturday and noted that the Centre has notified the creation of a new category of Ayush (AY) visa for foreign nationals for treatment under Indian systems of medicine.

Speaking at the inaugural ANI Dialogues, Dr Nesari said that there is standardisation in the ancient traditional system of medicine and there is quality education and research.

She said that success stories and research should be communicated to people and India should become destination for medical tourism.

"Ayurveda is not only a traditional medicine, it is an evidence-based medicine... People think that it is not a systematic or a prescription-based form of medicine... But there is a standardization. There is quality education and research... We have an accreditation board... What is required is to communicate our success stories and research to the people... Ayurveda doctors are also certified, recognised, and legally accepted, and they are doing evidence-based practices... We have treated 24 lakh people since 2018," she said.

She also laid thrust on use of technology.

"Someone said something about the use of technology and AI in Ayurveda. I really feel that if we add technology and innovation to traditional medicines, we will lead the world. The world is now talking about '5P' medicines, that is preventive, promotive, predictive, participatory and personalised medicines," Dr Nesari said.

She talked of the thrust given to Ayurveda by the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying a new ministry of Ayush was created in 2014.

Noting that the size of Ayush industry has grown by eight times, she said several research projects were launched after COVID.

"Ayush's strength is not only in the product, but also in the service. We have a wellness model under 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India'. When people come here for surgery under the 'Heal in India', India should become a destination for medical tourism. The Ministry of Ayush has initiated an Ayush visa category, where the export of service would be the main category... The size of the Ayush industry has grown by eight times. Post Covid, 150 research projects were launched... The mortality rate in India was low because traditional medicine was integrated... Through the All India Insititute of Ayurved and Ministry of Ayush, we distributed 80,000 Ayu-Raksha Kits to the Delhi Police," Dr Nesari said.

The Home Ministry had said in August last year that introduction of Ayush Visa fulfills the proposal for introduction of a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting India for treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine like therapeutic care, wellness and Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a creation of a special Ayush Visa category for facilitating foreign nationals travel to India seeking Ayush therapy, at Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in April 2022.

Introduction of Ayush Visa category is part of India's roadmap for the Heal in India initiative of the government, which is intended at promoting India as a medical value travel destination.

Medical Value Travel has seen significant growth in India in recent years. According to the report 'The Global Wellness Economy: Looking beyond COVID' by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the Global Wellness economy will grow at 9.9 per cent annually. Ayush based healthcare and Wellness economy is estimated to grow to USD 70 billion by 2025.

Participating in the event, Acharya Balakrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar. said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, people all over the world benefiting from yoga.

He talked about the role of Ayurveda and yoga in preventing diseases and the need of "integrated" medical education.

'ANI Dialogues - Navigating India's Health Sector' had thematic sessions in which experts spoke about challenges for India's health sector; technology divide and role of AI in health sector; yoga, Ayurveda and alternative medicine; and coping with lifestyle diseases among the youth. (ANI)

