New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra on Wednesday stressed on developing sustainable urban planning methods and make management plans integrating rivers and cities.

Addressing a session on 'Developing River Sensitive Cities' on the third day of the Stockholm World Water Week 2021, Mishra said the NMCG is working with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and other departments to develop the Urban River Management Framework and the River Sensitive Master Plan.

According to Mishra, in zone-level planning knowledge of what are the challenges experienced at the banks of a river need to be included.

He said the Ganga River Basin Management Plan, which has been developed by the IIT consortium, has also highlighted the need to focus on city or urban planning with integration of rivers and complete water cycle.

Mishra mentioned that river rejuvenation is directly related to urban development and they can be kept clean if cities are kept clean.

To achieve that we need river sensitive cities, he said.

“We need to focus on developing sustainable ways and methods while planning a city and to develop management plans integrating rivers and cities,” Mishra said.

He said the NMCG has conceptualised the “River City Alliance” with the aim to provide a unique platform to collaborate for achieving river rejuvenation through sustainable development and capacity building.

