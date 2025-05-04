Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Medical entrance exam NEET-UG was held amid strict security in Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, officials said.

The examination, which was held in 27 places across the state, commenced at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm, they said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025 for admission to the MBBS course.

CCTV cameras were installed in the examination centres, while senior police officers were in charge of the security, an official said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Supreme Court To Hear on May 5 PIL Seeking More Security for Tourists in Hilly and Remote Areas.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena visited some examination centres in the city to review the security arrangements. The examination was conducted in 32 centres here.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been. All students were properly screened before they were allowed to enter the examination centres. Biometrics was also checked. There is no scope for any malpractice," Singh said.

An aspirant broke down at an examination centre here after she was not allowed to enter it because of a delay.

The female student said she arrived at the allotted centre on time. The officials deployed at the entrance gate asked her to bring another photocopy of her Aadhaar or class-10 certificate as her picture was not clear in the first one, she alleged.

"I was delayed by two minutes as I met with an accident on my way to the centre. Despite repeated requests, they have not allowed me to appear for the examination," she said.

The examination in other cities across the state were conducted peacefully with no incidents of unfair practice reported from anywhere, another official said.

The police on Saturday arrested four members of an interstate gang here for allegedly taking money from NEET aspirants for admission to the MBBS course.

The gang was charging Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh per candidate, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)