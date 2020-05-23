India News | Nepalese National Dies in Quarantine Centre

Maharajganj (UP), May 23 (PTI) A 34-year-old Nepalese national, staying in a quarantine centre near here after his return from Delhi, died of unknown causes on Saturday, said officials.

"Dev Bahadur, a native of Syangja district in Nepal died today morning," said Nautanwa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jasdhir Singh.

"The cause of his death is being ascertained. He was unwell for the last two days and was undergoing treatment at the Community Health Center here,” he said.

The SDM added that Dev Bahadur had returned to Sonauli border on May 18 and had been quarantined at the Nautanwa quarantine centre.

"His condition worsened late on Friday night and he died early today,” said Singh.

