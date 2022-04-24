Maharajganj (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A Nepalese national has been arrested after drugs worth Rs 20 lakh were allegedly found from his possession in Sonauli area along the Indo-Nepal border here, police said on Sunday.

Ajai Singh Chetri (24) from Nepal was arrested on Saturday evening during a routine check and 20.75 gm of heroin was recovered from him, in-charge, Sonauli police station, Manoj Kumar Rai, said

Also Read | Indonesia’s Export Ban For Palm Oil May Have Cascade Effect India’s Edible Oil Prices.

The arrest was made by a joint team of the Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also Read | Lebanon: Boat Carrying 60 People Sinks off Lebanon’s Tripoli.

Police have decided to take help of the Nepalese Police to trace out his links with other smugglers in Nepal and India, Rai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)