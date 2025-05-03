India News | Nepal's Far West Province Delegation Meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): A ten-member delegation from Nepal's Far West Province, led by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing ties between the neighbouring regions, officials said.

Chief Minister Dhami shared details of the interaction on social media platform X, stating, "Honourable Chief Minister of Far Western Province of Nepal, Mr. Kamal Bahadur Shah met with respected ministers and officials at the Government residence. On this occasion, various contemporary issues related to India and Nepal were discussed with them."

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, Dhami further noted, "There is a deep similarity between the people of India and Nepal from cultural, religious and social point of view. There are many similarities in the traditions, customs, language, food and lifestyle of both the countries, which have been strengthening mutual bonding and trust over the years. This is the reason why the relations between India and Nepal are not only political or geographical, but are also deeply connected emotionally and culturally." (ANI)

Earlier, CM Dhami, also attended the Kedarnath Dham portal opening ceremony. CM Dhami also distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises. He stated that the Badrinath doors will open on May 4.

"The state government is fully prepared to welcome devotees from all over the country," the minister remarked, adding, "The state government continuously monitors the pilgrimage at every level. Various basic facilities have also been established on the pilgrimage routes. The Char Dham Yatra is also the lifeline of the state. This pilgrimage is a means of livelihood for millions of people," he said.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is determined to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra continues throughout the year, for which winter pilgrimage has also been started. (ANI)

