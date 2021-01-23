Jabalpur, Jan 23 (PTI) A barracks in the Central Jail in Jabalpur in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was held for six months during the freedom struggle will be turned into a memorial on the lines of the one in Andaman and Nicobar's Cellular Jail for Veer Savarkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

The CM visited the barracks to pay homage to Bose who was born on January 23 in 1897.

"A memorial is going to be developed here like that of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's in Andaman and Nicobar's Cellular Jail. The memorial here will will have details of Netaji's life history. A short film will also be prepared," the CM said.

On June 13, 2007,Central Jail Jabalpur was named after Bose.

Chouhan also announced that a convention centre which is part of the Jabalpur Smart City initiative will be named after the INA legend.

He was speaking at a function held at Shahid Smarak here to distribute cards and cheques to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

