Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Terming the Centre's newly notified aggregator policy as a forward-looking guideline, ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday said the framework incorporates inputs from key stakeholders, including drivers, riders, and industry players. Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, told reporters here the company will now work with state governments that choose to adopt the framework.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the central government's aggregator guidelines, which reflect feedback from the industry, consumers, and drivers. These are forward-looking guidelines, and we will work with state governments as they move to implement them," Singh said in response to a question.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially permitting states to allow the use of non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.

Replying to a question about bike taxis, Singh said it is a great product that offers last-mile connectivity to consumers. "It is very affordable and especially popular among the youth. It is also beneficial for drivers," he said.

"It's a win-win for riders, drivers, and the city," Singh added, while welcoming the Maharashtra government's notification regarding the regulatory framework for drivers. "We will continue to work with the state government to see how we can embrace it."

In a press conference here earlier in the day, Uber unveiled a suite of new features aimed at enhancing daily commuting for Indian riders, including tools like Price Lock, Wait and Save, Airport Priority Access and a simplified app interface for senior citizens.

The company said the new offerings are based on rider feedback and designed to improve the everyday experience for millions of users across the country.

"These features are designed to serve a wide range of needs from daily savers who want smarter value to those who don't mind paying a bit more for premium comfort," said Singh.

Uber also announced its Price Lock feature, set to launch in December 2025, enabling riders to pay a small upfront fee to lock in fares on their frequent routes, shielding them from price surges during peak hours or traffic congestion.

Aiming to make its app more inclusive, the ride-hailing company is launching Uber for Seniors this month - a simplified app version with larger buttons, fewer steps, and real-time tracking, meant to assist elderly users with greater ease and independence.

Expanding beyond passenger mobility, Uber introduced Courier XL, allowing for shipment of heavier packages up to 750 kg in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, and Uber Pet, a new ride option for passengers travelling with pets, now live in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Operating across 125 cities in India, Uber said it continues to serve over 1.4 million driver-partners and is committed to delivering innovation aligned with the country's evolving mobility patterns.

