New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Written by women authors across the world, the 18 short stories in "The Punch Magazine Anthology of New Writing: Select Stories by Women Writers" showcase how culture, besides the past, informs and illuminates literature.

The book, published by Niyogi books, is edited and introduced by The Punch Magazine's Founder and Publisher Shireen Quadri.

Steeped in the cultural moorings of the places they are set in -- from Kashmir to Kerala, and from Washington and London to Rome -- the stories claim to portray the concerns and preoccupations of individuals both within and outside the precincts of home.

"Short fiction has always fascinated writers around the world. Of late, there has been a growing interest in the form that condenses the human experience and yet is able to capture its depth. In this anthology, the short stories by contemporary women writers show us how they compress the composites of life as well as expand its complexities and contradictions," said Quadri about the book.

The anthology features contributions from Humra Quraishi, Anjali Doney, Anila SK, Geetha Nair G, Helen Harris, Meena Menon, Meher Pestonji, Jayshree Misra, Latha Anantharaman, Rinita Banerjee, Rochelle Potkar, Sarah Robertson, Shilpa Raina, Tammy Armstrong, Vineetha Mokkil, Vrinda Baliga and Ameta Bal.

According to the publishers, the stories reflect a certain kind of "sensibility and sensitivity" and takes readers along the pathways these writers forge to create "art out of the rhythms and ruptures of life, dwelling on their characters' experiences and memories of a thousand pleasures and pains suspended in the continuum of time".

"This anthology of short stories is a window into the lived experiences of myriad characters navigating the ups and downs of life and love. Though our authors have been identified as women, their stories represent the universal human voice," said Trisha Niyogi, COO and director, Niyogi Books.

The book has received high praise from veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar.

"I am lucky to have got 'Anthology of New Writing by Women Writers', otherwise I would have missed some brilliant fiction writings. But why separate them as Women Writers? They are at par with the world standard. Read the brilliant fiction without any prejudice of the gender," said Gulzar in his endorsement for the book.

