Puducherry, Nov 15 (PTI) The number of fresh coronavirus cases dropped to 25 for the first time in recent months in the Union Territory of Puducherry, taking the total infection count to 36,324, the Health Department said on Sunday.

In a further positive sign, there was no COVID-19 death recorded from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam of the UT during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Sunday, a release said here.

A total of 475 samples were tested of which 13 returned positive in Puducherry, one in Karaikal and 11 in Mahe, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in the release.

Of the total 36,324 cases, as many as 984 were active, and fatalities remained 608.

A total of 95 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 34,732.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 95.62 per cent respectively.

Of the total 3.61 lakh samples tested so far 3.19 lakh were found to be negative and result for the remaining samples awaited, the Director said.

