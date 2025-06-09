New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi.

While referring to the same, Home Minister Office wrote on X, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath met Union Minister of Home Affairs @AmitShah."

CM Yogi also shared a post on X about his visit. The chief minister wrote, "Today I had a courtesy call on the Honorable Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!"

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Kisan Samman Samaroh in Auraiya, highlighting the government's efforts to support farmers.

He emphasised that farmers have become a crucial part of the government's political agenda since 2014 thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

Adityanath did an aerial survey of the maize crop on his way from Lucknow to Auraiya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Kisan Samman Samaroh, said, "You must have seen for the first time in 2014 that the farmer who provides food can also become a part of the political agenda of a government, when PM Modi started the Soil Health Card Scheme."

He highlighted various initiatives of the central government to secure farmers' future - Soil Health Card Scheme; Prime Minister's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme; Prime Minister's Agricultural Insurance Scheme against crop failures and Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, 12 crore farmers nationwide benefit from this scheme, receiving financial support.

"After the Soil Health Card, the Prime Minister's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and then the Prime Minister's Agricultural Insurance Scheme were implemented and the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was implemented," said the UP CM.

The government's efforts have shown positive results, with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi emerging as the world's largest direct benefit transfer scheme. Over Rs 3.25 lakh crore have been transferred into farmers' bank accounts, benefiting crores of farmers.

"12 crore farmers in the country benefit from the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. This double-engine government is also working towards making the future of its farmers beautiful and secure in the state. When our government came in 2017, farmers were committing suicide. There were no facilities anywhere," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also said that in 2017, the government implemented a Rs 36,000 crore loan waiver program for 86 lakh farmers.

"In 2017, when we came, first of all, we took forward the loan waiver program of Rs 36000 crore for 86 lakh farmers, and after the loan waiver, we resorted to the Prime Minister's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme to develop the irrigation capacity in the state," said the UP CM. (ANI)

