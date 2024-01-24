Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning a tourism boost in Telangana through the new light and sound show inaugurated at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"This light and sound show will now attract more tourists here. For this initiative, I thank PM Modi. He envisioned this; this will further boost tourism in Hyderabad," Reddy said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Led-Governmnet Brings Down Age for Enrolling in Pension Scheme to 50, 18 Lakh People To Benefit.

Recognising its appeal to tourists, Reddy highlighted the impactful sound and light show at Golconda Fort, which vividly narrates its rich history.

"Golconda Fort is one of the famous forts of India, and it remains a popular destination that attracts tourists. The sound and light show at Golconda Fort beautifully depicts its historical narrative," Reddy said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Survey Report on Gyanvapi Masjid Complex To Be Given to Both Sides, Rules Varanasi Court.

"It is equipped with highly dynamic 3D mapping projection, embracing state-of-the-art technology with high-resolution projectors, laser lights, and moving heads to enhance the tourist experience," the Union Minister added.

In a promising development for Hyderabad's tourism sector, Reddy announced, "In the coming days, various programmes will be held in Hyderabad under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost tourism."

Speaking after attending the event, former union minister and actor Chiranjeevi heaped praise on the newly inaugurated show.

"The way they visualised, put up graphics and did the storytelling is fantastic. These kinds of things should come so that future generations get to know what Golconda is and its history," he said while speaking to ANI.

According to officials, the project has been taken up by the Ministry of Culture as part of improving facilities at the Golconda Fort.

The Golconda Fort, a symbol of Hyderabad's heritage, has been a key attraction for tourists, and initiatives like the sound and light show contribute to its allure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)