India News

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that if the saffron party retains power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election then a new nature of dictatorship will rise.

"The preparation of Congress party and INDIA bloc are going manifolds better than the perception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is less religious and he does things for winning elections. A new nature of dictatorship is on the rise. If they (BJP) win this election, whether further elections will be held or not, people should think about it, otherwise all will have to suffer," he said.

Appreciating the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former CM said that the issues about which Rahul Gandhi is talking are of national concern.

"The response that Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is getting is praiseworthy. What does Rahul Gandhi talk about? He talks about inflation, unemployment, income inequality, peace and love. These are the national issues," he said.

Alleging the BJP for dividing Ram Bhakts into two groups, Gehlot said, "They (BJP) have divided Ram Bhakts into two groups. Those who are in their party are Ram Bhakts and the rest are not. Who are they to issue this certificate?"

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the unemployment rate in India was double that of Pakistan, adding that this situation has been brought about by the poor financial policies of PM Modi, which have resulted in the "destruction of small and medium enterprises in the country".

Rahul Gandhi also said that India is even performing worse than Bhutan and Bangladesh on the economic and employment fronts.

Addressing the public in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "The country is facing injustice on many fronts. There is economic and social injustice. Farmers are facing injustice. Our country is facing the worst unemployment rate in the last 40 years. India's unemployment rate is double that of Pakistan. 23 per cent of youth were unemployed in India and 12 per cent in Pakistan. Our unemployment rate is higher than in Bhutan and Bangladesh as well."

"Our small and medium enterprises in the country have been destroyed due to due to PM Modi's implementation of GST and demonetisation," he added.

A World Bank report released in 2022 points out that the youth unemployment rate in India was at 23.22 per cent, which was higher than its neighbours Pakistan (11.3 per cent) and Bangladesh (12.9 per cent). (ANI)

