New Delhi, May 28: In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, all entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement.

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country today and installed the historic symbol Sengol, near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building. 'May This Be a Cradle of Empowerment, Igniting Dreams and Nurturing Them Into Reality': PM Narendra Modi Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (See Pics).

As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry exit gates of Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement. However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 28, 2023

"All entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. However, interchange facilities will be available at the Central Secretariat metro station. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Plaque; Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among other Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states who attended attend a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony held at the new Parliament building.

At the sarva-dharma prarthana, the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages. The ceremony began with a traditional 'pooja' with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. PM Modi performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Before its installation in the new Parliament building, PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams. As a mark of respect PM Modi prostrated before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony and sought the blessing of the Adheenams (priests) from various temples in Tamil Nadu.

He then carried the 'Sengol' in a procession among chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building. He then installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair.

