Panaji, Mar 30 (PTI) New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa Highway Work Will Be Completed by December, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Search Operations Launched Near India-Pakistan Border After Kathua Explosion (Watch Video).

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said.

Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)