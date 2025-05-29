New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) There is a "new visa module" in place for Afghan nationals and they can apply for Indian visas in six categories, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

And these are medical visa, medical attendant visa, business visa, entry visa, student visa, and UN diplomatic visa, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here in response to a query.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

"We have a new module in place for Afghan nationals, new visa module now, in place for Afghan nationals. This was, I think, put in place last month," he said.

The old visa module has been discontinued, Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Plans Are On To Manage Devotees Rush at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have a new visa module now, in place for Afghan nationals, which came into effect on 29th April, so last month," he said.

All Afghan nationals can now apply for Indian visas in these six categories, the MEA spokesperson said.

"Afghan nationals who are in India on visas that were issued as per the old policy will have to now get it converted as per the new policy. They will have to approach the FRRO here in Delhi or in any other part of India, as the case may be," he said.

The new visa module will help strengthen India-Afghanistan people-to-people ties further, the MEA official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)