Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): The newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib.

The cricketer-turned-politician was declared the Punjab Congress chief on Sunday evening after weeks of infighting and strong opposition by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.After offering prayers at the Gurudwara with his supporters and few party members, he later reached his residence in Patiala.

His appointment comes ahead of Punjab Assembly elections due next year.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," according to a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision came after rounds of meetings between Congress high command with Amarinder Singh and Sindhu.

Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, sources had said.Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat met Amarinder Singh in Mohali on July 17. Later he said that Amarinder Singh has assured him that he will honour any decision taken by the party high command.

However, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."

Rawat had met Sonia Gandhi on Friday and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Amarinder Singh had also met Sonia Gandhi last week. (ANI)

