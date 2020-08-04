Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar Singh.

He was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown with two cabinet ministers in May.

Surinder Singh Kukal and Sushil Gupta were also administered the oath of office as members of the body through a video conference in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

After a brief meeting with Karan Avtar Singh, Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said that the authority has mandated for management and conversion of water resources of the state in a judicious, equitable and sustainable manner, a government statement said.

Sarkaria said the authority has been empowered to issue directions and guidelines for the conservation and management of the state's critical water resources.

