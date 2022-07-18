New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Newly-elected BJP MP from Karnataka Jaggesh was administered oath as a Rajya Sabha member twice -- the second time on Monday -- after it emerged he did not use his official name while taking oath earlier.

Sources said Jaggesh had earlier taken oath along with other newly-elected MPs in the Rajya Sabha chamber of July 8 when the house was not in session.

He had taken the oath as Raghavendra Swamy.

The sources said an alert Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pointed this out and asked officials if it was on order.

After due examination, officials submitted to Naidu that this was not in order and the member was required to take oath again.

Complying with the norms, Jaggesh was administered oath in the House again on Monday.

