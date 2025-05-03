Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh of a newlywed woman were stolen from the husband house Kerala's Kannur district just a day after wedding ceremony, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a day after the ceremony, 30 sovereigns of gold belonging to the bride, which were kept in the wardrobe at the groom's house under the limits of Payyanur police station , were found missing.

Payannur police have launched an investigation over the newlywed woman's complaint. Officials suspect that individuals familiar with the wedding and the family's movements may be involved. Visitors to the house and workers are under scrutiny, police said.

According to the police, there was no CCTV installed at the house. The police have begun collecting footage from nearby houses and shops. On Saturday, forensic experts and a dog squad visited the house to gather evidence. (ANI)

