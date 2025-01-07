New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) News magazine THE WEEK and media and tech company DataLEADS on Tuesday announced their collaboration to build a series of tech-driven, digital first news products and host major live journalism events in India, the UAE and other global hubs.

The partnership, according to a statement, aims at expanding the scope of the impactful journalism done by THE WEEK with the data-driven insights and fact-checking expertise of DataLEADS.

"The collaboration between THE WEEK and DataLEADS marks a transformative step in journalism. By combining the editorial excellence of THE WEEK with the data and tech expertise of DataLEADS, we aim to deliver stories rooted in facts and precision. Together, we are redefining the standards of Live journalism with real-time data and rigorous fact-checking,” said Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director, THE WEEK.

The WEEK, published by the 137-year-old Malayala Manorama group, is known for over 40 years of award-winning journalism offering an extensive, powerful and credible media platform to engage with key audiences, including the public, decision-makers and opinion makers, the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Nazakat, founder and CEO of DataLEADS, said both the companies are "spearheading a new standard for storytelling" by combining data-driven insights, fact-checking and live journalism.

"DataLEADS strongly believes in innovative and collaborative journalism, and we have been the pioneers of revolutionising news ecosystems in India with a focus on data, AI, and fact-checking. We share a common vision with THE WEEK to create digitally led global multimedia news platforms," he said.

DataLEADS is an award-winning digital media and tech company, with a worldwide focus on information integrity, AI, health literacy, infodemic management and digital transformation.

