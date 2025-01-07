Mumbai, January 7: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 exam admit card today, January 7. Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2025 examination can visit the official website of Gate 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in to check and download the admit card. This year, the GATE 2025 examination will take place on February 1, 2, 15 and 16.

The total duration of the Gate 2025 exam is three hours. There will be 30 test papers, and a candidate can appear for up to two papers. According to the examination pattern, the GATE 2025 exam questions will be divided into three types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

How To Download GATE 2025 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE admit card 2025 link

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Gate 2025 exam hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

The scores obtained in the Gate 2025 examination will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. Here's the direct link to download the GATE 2025 admit card. On the day of the examination, candidates are advised to bring a printout of the admit card and proof of their photo identity.

Applicants are not allowed to carry calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic or communication devices, books, charts, tables, loose sheets, etc. Inside the exam hall.

