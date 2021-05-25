Dehradun, May 25 (PTI) NGO Sampark Foundation in collaboration with six state governments on Tuesday launched a free online medical consultation service for teachers across the country that will help local doctors in dealing with COVID-19.

By using the 'Health-line' service, teachers will have access to doctors and can avail multiple consultations for their family members as well, the non-governmental organisation said in a statement.

It said that 25 lakh teachers across the country and their family members will benefit from the e-consulation service and the cost will be borne by Sampark Foundation.

Teachers can call through their Sampark Smart Shala App registered mobile number on +91 8068 172473 to avail the telemedicine service.

"I am hopeful that by facilitating free medical consultations for teachers and their families, many lives can be saved by providing the right diagnosis at the right time," Founder-Chairman Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Vineet Nair said while launching the 'health-line'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat appreciated the efforts by the NGO and said it has stepped in once again to assist the state during difficult times.

"We support the Sampark Teacher Healthline and encourage teachers to use this service from their home, this will definitely reduce the pressure on state resources immensely,” he said.

Uttarakhand is among the six states collaborating in the venture apart from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

