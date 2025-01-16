New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), regarding the illegal dumping of medical waste in a village in Maharashtra's Pune district.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing a case in which the tribunal had taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of a newspaper report about the dumping of waste on Canal Road in Mirgalwadi village, Daund tehsil, in the district.

According to the report, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule had raised concerns about the medical waste.

In an order dated January 13, the bench stated, "As per the article, the waste, comprising injection boxes without identifying labels, was found near the Khadakwasla canal, a vital water source for agriculture and drinking.

The article highlights that negligence in dumping biomedical waste poses serious health risks to citizens and livestock, given the canal's significance."

The tribunal noted that the article raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

The NGT has impleaded as parties the member secretary of the CPCB, the district magistrate of Pune, the Nagpur regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Commissioner of the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 27 before the western zonal bench in Pune.

