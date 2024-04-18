New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has allowed four weeks to the Central Pollution Control Board to provide details on the steps proposed for implementation of the Framework on Identification of Materials Generated from Industrial Process as Wastes or By-Products.

The tribunal was hearing a matter regarding the non-implementation of the framework. The framework was issued in September 2019 following an order from the National Green Tribunal.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Laces Drinking Water With Pesticide in Mandya District; Wife, Two Children Die.

Its purpose was to ensure that no hazardous waste is categorised as a byproduct of production and escape the strict scrutiny of the Hazardous and Other Waste Management (HOWM) Rules, 2016.

In an order passed on April 10, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that to show the implementation of the framework, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had filed an action taken report dated November 22, 2023, along with minutes of a meeting with officials of state pollution control boards and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Also Read | Nestle Row: NCPCR Asks FSSAI To Review Sugar Content in Company's Baby Food Products.

"The minutes reflect that in that meeting it was decided to convene another meeting in the following week to review the progress made in the implementation of the framework but in the report no subsequent development in respect of the implementation of the framework has been disclosed," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

The tribunal said the CPCB sought four weeks to place on record the steps to implement the framework.

Allowing it the additional time, the green panel posted the matter for further proceedings on July 19.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Upadhyay appeared for the petitioner, the Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity (SPENBIO).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)