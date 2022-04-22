New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)on Friday issued a notice to Odisha chief secretary seeking a report in a case where a Dalit man was allegedly made to rub his nose in his own spit.

The NHRC in a statement said it has taken a suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident.

It said that a Dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit by a village Sarpanch in front of locals in Kendrapada district of Odisha.

The Commission has asked the chief secretary to submit a report within six weeks, including the status of investigation of the case.

The body has also demanded to know the status of statutory relief paid to the victim.

"Examining the contents of the news report, the Commission has observed that the issues raised are of a very serious nature and right to dignity of the victims have been grossly violated," it said.

According to media report NHRC cited, the incident occurred when the Sarpanch of Tikhiri village in Bhubaneswar visited the victim's house seeking donations for a temple.

The man reportedly said that he had already donated an amount, which made the Sarpanch angry and he abused the man and his wife in front of locals.

An FIR has reportedly been registered under various sections of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of the Scheduled Castes & the Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989. PTI SLB

