New Delhi, May 4: The NHRC on Wednesday sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over a minor gang-rape survivor being allegedly raped by the in-charge of a police station in Lalitpur. Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the contents of the report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victim.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, and the director general of police, seeking a report within four weeks, it said. Five people have been arrested and an FIR filed against six, including the girl's aunt and the SHO of the Pali police station who is absconding. Lalitpur Rape Case: Absconding SHO Arrested from Prayagraj on Charges of Sexually.

Besides, all the other policemen of the station have been taken away from active duty and sent to police lines. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jhansi, Jogendra Kumar has been asked to probe the matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

