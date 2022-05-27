New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that a woman and her two daughters allegedly consumed poison during a police raid at their house in Baghpat district, officials said.

The elder daughter, 19, died on the day of the incident on May 24, whereas the mother and her younger daughter, 17, died at a hospital in Meerut on May 26, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement, quoting the reports.

The NHRC has taken suo-moto cognisance of the media report that a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in Bachaud village, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh on May 25. Reportedly, a case has been registered against a sub-inspector and five others, it said.

The commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including the present status of the investigation of the case and whether any relief has been granted to the family of the victims, the statement said.

Issuing the notice, the commission observed that going by the contents of the media reports, "it seems that the law enforcing agencies failed to deal with the situation sensibly resulting in violation of human rights".

According to the media report, carried on Friday, the son of the woman, belonging to the Lohar community, "had eloped about a fortnight ago with a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste". The family members of the woman, who had eloped, had registered a complaint and the police conducted a raid to search the couple at the man's house, it said.

Reportedly, the police personnel and the brothers of the woman, who had eloped, were present during the raid. The villagers are demanding that they be booked for pushing the woman and her daughters to consume the poisonous substance. It is also mentioned in the news report that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The police had reportedly not arrested anyone so far, the statement said.

