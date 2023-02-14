Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Odisha Chief Secretary on a Koraput-based migrant labourer walking miles with his wife's body on his shoulder.

The NHRC also asked the chief secretary to submit the ATR within four weeks of receiving the notice. The commission issued the notice on a petition of activist cum advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy in his petition has highlighted the plight of migrant workers.

It is alleged that on February 8, 2023, a poor migrant worker Samula Pangi from Koraput, Odisha walked for several kilometres with his wife's body on his shoulder after she died in an autorickshaw while returning from a hospital in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the commission report said.

