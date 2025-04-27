New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday nabbed an absconding accused in the 2024 case of a motorcycle blast that had occurred during transportation of illegal explosives.

Amarjeet Verma of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand was detained this afternoon in the Dumdum area near the Kolkata airport based on credible input about his presence, the NIA said in a statement.

He was later placed under arrest by the NIA branch office, it added.

On April 9, NIA teams conducted searches at nine locations in connection with the case. During the searches, a huge quantity of explosives was recovered from Amarjeet's premises in Chirkunda, Jharkhand.

"Amarjeet, however, had managed to escape and had since been evading arrest," the statement said, adding that technical and human intelligence backed by credible information eventually led to his arrest.

NIA investigations had earlier revealed Amarjeet's involvement in the illegal explosives trade, which came to light after the accidental motorcycle explosion in August 2024. The blast had occurred when accused Joydeb Mandal alias Bablu Mondal was illegally transporting explosives.

