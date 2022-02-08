Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an Al-Qaeda operative Tawheed Ahmad Shah on Monday from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The arrested terrorist was allegedly behind an Al-Qaeda conspiracy to do an IED blast in Lucknow, informed the official NIA release.

The ATS Uttar Pradesh had registered an FIR on June 11, 2021 in the Gomtinagar police station against the accused Tawheed Ahmad Shah who was part of a conspiracy for recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) and for committing terrorist acts in Lucknow, said ATS on Tuesday.

Earlier, NIA had arrested 5 accused persons in the case against whom a charge sheet was filed on January 5 this year.

"Investigation revealed that the arrested accused Tawheed was the mastermind of the conspiracy for recruitment and to commit terrorist acts in the name of AGH including procurement of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to be used for attacks in UP", said NIA.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

