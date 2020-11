New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka in connection with the West Bengal Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the NIA, the man identified as Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday.

The case, which was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by Baduria police station on March 18, 2020, pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit Laskar-e-Taiba using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting & advocating unlawful activities.

"The arrested accused Sayyad M Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistani-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that the accused is being produced before a court in Uttara Kannada and transit remand is being taken to produce him before NIA Court, Kolkata.

A chargesheet was on September 10, 2020, filed in the matter against accused Kolkata resident Tania Parvin. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

