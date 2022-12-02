New Delhi, December 2: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Malaysia's Kaula Lumpur.

Harpreet, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode- a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation, is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021. Vande Bharat Express Again Runs Over Cattle in Gujarat, Halts Between Vapi and Udvada for 12 Minutes (Watch Video).

A man was killed and five seriously injured in a blast inside a court complex in Ludhiana Punjab.

"Acting on the directions of Rode, Harpreet coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," NIA officials said. Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Recounting How One of the World's Worst Industrial Disasters Happened in 1984.

NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and a look-out circular was opened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)