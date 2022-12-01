A Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar has once again met with an accident involving a cattle. The semi-high-speed train ran over cattle between Udvada and Vapi on Thursday evening. The train suffered damages after hitting the cattle and took a halt for over 12 minutes. Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle Again Near Atul Station in Gujarat, Nose Cone Damaged.

Train 18 #VandeBharatExpress at it again. Cattle run over. Gandhinagar-Mumbai train halted between Vapi & Udvada for 12 minutes. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/hvwpACzPQE — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 1, 2022

