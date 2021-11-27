Coimbatore, Nov 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out a search in a mobile phone shop here as part of its probe into a case related to a training camp conducted by the CPI (Maoists) in Nilambur forest area in Kerala five years ago, police said.

A team from Kochi searched the shop near Vellalore and questioned the owner in connection with SIM cards which had been used by some people reportedly involved in the camp cases, they said.

NIA had carried out searches at the residences of one Danish and Dinesh in the city and Santhosh Kumar at Angalakurichi in the rural limits a few months ago.

Both are among the 19 accused against whom NIA had registered the case in connection with the seven day camp held from August 23 in 2016 at Nilambur, police said.

