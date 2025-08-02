New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five more naxal operatives in the February 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case, the agency said on Saturday.

Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, Raghvueer Jain and Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu have been identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), including one supplier, for the banned terror organisation. "All of them were active cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the terror outfit," said the agency. NIA, in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The counter-terror agency had earlier, in August 2024, chargesheeted two armed naxal cadres-- Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa. NIA investigations revealed that Anish Khan had supplied explosive substances to naxal cadres in the forest area of village Aalparas, which were later recovered.

"The other accused chargesheeted today had provided shelter and logistics support to the Maoist cadres for carrying out a fatal attack on security forces around Mujalgondi village in Kanker district," said the anti-terror agency. "Investigations in the case are continuing as part of NIA's efforts to scuttle the Maoist (naxal) outfit's terror agenda," it added.

Earlier, NIA arrested four over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, a Naxal outfit, in a Chhattisgarh arms recovery case.

The case relates to the recovery of arms from cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) from the Kanker district.

"The arrested accused have been identified as hardcore associates of CPI (Maoist) leaders," said the agency in a statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Anish Khan alias Annu Khan alias Ajju Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko and Raghuveer had, for long, been involved in harbouring members of the terror outfit and in providing them with logistics support.

Besides arranging shelter, the NIA said, the accused had supplied incriminating materials, including explosives and detonators, to armed Naxal cadres who were proceeding to attack a police party near Mujalgondi village in Kanker district. (ANI)

