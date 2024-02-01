New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF) members namely Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, who were deported from the Philippines recently.

NIA has named the two, identified as associates of 'listed individual terrorist' Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in its second supplementary chargesheet in the case.

As per the agency, Dalla had recruited Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were operating from the Philippines on his directions.

"The duo was actively involved in recruiting youth into Dalla's terror and crime syndicate, and were playing a vital role in the larger terror conspiracy against India by raising funds for the proscribed terrorist organization KTF through large-scale extortions in India, and channelisation of that money into drug and other businesses and trades and to various countries through the hawala network," said the NIA.

"They were also involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian territory."

The NIA chargesheet has exposed the role of international nodes of KTF, recruitment and handling of India-based accused, as well as the complex fund-raising and transfer mechanism through formal channels with layering and other mechanisms, as well as through informal channels, said the NIA.

During investigations, the anti-terror agency said, it was revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the KTF.

Dalla, in collusion with Peeta, had recruited criminal cadres and terror operatives and formed a full-fledged terror and criminal syndicate in Punjab, it said.

"They were carrying out targeting of businessmen and high net-worth individuals and professionals, and opening fire in front of victims' houses if their demands for extortion were ignored."

The NIA investigations have established that the extortion money was being sent to various foreign countries through banking and non-banking channels to promote terror and terrorist activities against India, said the NIA.

"This complex network of operatives of KTF, based abroad and operating in India, was continuously involved in recruiting and guiding their criminal associates in India, as per the ongoing investigations. The network was also involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition, besides explosives received from the across the border through drones and other diverse mediums for carrying out terrorist activities in India."

Earlier, the NIA had filed chargesheets against 13 accused persons in the instant case in July and November last year.

"Ten other accused and their aides, associates with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and KTF, are under investigation for their role in the conspiracy," added the agency. (ANI)

